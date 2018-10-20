Thomas Partey refutes Atletico Madrid exit rumours

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has debunked reports linking him with a move away from Atletico Madrid.

The versatile midfielder has been a subject of transfer speculations following limited playing time this season and has been linked Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and lately French Giants Paris Saint Germain.

But in response to rumours circulating in the media,the midfielder says he is still an Atletico Madrid player and not looking to make a switch as reported.

“I am still under contract at Atletico Madrid and I am only concentrating on my football here. I don’t pay attention to what the media says about my future.” Partey told GhanaCrusader.com

“I love what I do on the field of play, and as a footballer, you don’t have to make media stories have an effect on you. I’m actually concentrated on my career and how to keep improving as a professional. I have a contract with Atletico Madrid," he concluded.

Partey has featured in 7 games this season in the Spanish La liga with one goal and an assist to his name.

The Ghana international is in Diego Simeone’s 18 man squad to face Villareal in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

His contract with the club expires in June 2023.

Partey made 31 La Liga appearances last season including 26 and played a key role in lifting the UEFA Europa League.