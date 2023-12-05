Three coaches shortlisted for Women's Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month award

The nominees for the Women's Ghana Premier League Nasco Coach of the Month for October-November have been announced, and three outstanding coaches are in contention for the award.

Yussif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies FC, Joseph Akem Anyagre of Army Ladies, and Basirudeen Sumani of Northern Ladies are the three coaches who have been recognized for their excellent performance during the period.

Basigi's Hasaacas Ladies FC had a perfect record in October and November, winning all five matches they played. This impressive run saw them climb to the top of the league table, and Basigi's tactical acumen and leadership were instrumental in their success.

Anyagre's Army Ladies also had a good run during the period, winning three of their five matches and drawing one. Their only loss came against Hasaacas Ladies, but overall, Anyagre's team showed great improvement and consistency throughout the month.

Sumani's Northern Ladies had a solid month as well, winning three of their four matches and losing one game. Their victory over rivals Asante Kotoko Ladies was particularly impressive, showcasing Sumani's ability to motivate and inspire his team to perform at their best.

The winner of the Nasco Coach of the Month award will receive a 43-inch Nasco television set courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.

The award is designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional coaching performances in the Women's Ghana Premier League, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of these three coaches that they have been nominated for the honour.