Tickets prices for Medeama vs Yanga CAF Champions League showdown revised

Medeama SC have revised the ticket prices for their game against Young Africans in the CAF Champions League on Friday, December 8, 2023, in Kumasi.

Tickets for the popular stand has been reduced to GHC 10, while the centre line goes for GHC 20 with VIP dropping to GHC 100.

Fans in Kumasi and across the nation have been urged to turn out in their numbers as Medeama eyes a place in the quarter-finals of the biggest club competition on the continent.

Despite being considered minnows in Group D, the Mauve and Yellow shocked Algerian side CD Beloiuzdad in their first home game at the group stage.

The Ghanaian champions are hoping to make it back-to-back victories in the competition when they welcome the Tanzanian giants on Friday.

Medeama reached the group stage of the competition after eliminating Remo Stars of Nigeria and Horoya AC of Guinea in the knockout stages.