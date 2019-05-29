Tier 2 Competition: Asante Kotoko 3-1 Real Tamale United- Porcupine Warriors stroll to last 16

Asante Kotoko beat Real Tamale United 3-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday to progress to the round of 16 of the Tier 2 Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors took an early lead when Kwame Boahene tapped in a rebound after Daniel Nii Adjei's cross was parried back into play in the third minute.

After 21 minutes, the Division One League side levelled the scoring from the spot courtesy Abdulai Mohammed Hardi after Abdul Wahab fouled a player inside the box.

Just before the half time whistle, Boahene latched onto Emmanuel Gyamfi's cross but the RTU goalkeeper palmed the ball onto the path of Nii Adjei who shot into the net.

In the 79th minute, Kotoko were awarded a penalty after Emmanuel Gyamfi was clipped from behind.

Defender Ismail Abdul Ganiyu converted to give Kotoko a two-goal cushion.