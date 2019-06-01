GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 June 2019
Tier II Special Competition: Hearts to play Unistar as Kotoko draws Nkoranza Warriors in Round of 16

The draw for Tier II of the GFA Special Competition round of 16 was held on Friday with Hearts of Oak paired against lower division side Unistar Academy. 

Their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko will face Nkoranza Warriors with fellow Premier League side Ashantogold taking on New Edubiase.

Dansoman based Liberty Professional will engage Proud United as Medeama host FC Samartex.

High flying Hearts of Lions, who eliminated Elmina Sharks will play Kotoku Royals with Vision FC travelling to play Nzema Kotoko.

Former Premier League sides B.A United will square up with Berekum Chelsea in a derby game.

The games will be played on Sunday, June 2nd.

Both Hearts and Kotoko reached the round of 16 after comfortably beating Uncle T United and Real Tamale United respectively.

The winner of the Tier II Competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

