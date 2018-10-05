Timely boost for Sporting Gijon as midfielder Isaac Cofie returns to training ahead of Rayo Majadahonda clash

Sporting Gijon have been handed a timely boost after midfielder Isaac Cofie returned to training on Wednesday after picking up a knock.

The 27-year-old limped off training on Tuesday after suffering from a muscular ailments that prevented him from ending the session.

The Ghanaian was a major doubt for the clash against Rayo Rayo Majadahonda next Monday due to the setback.

But he has shaken off the setback after returning to training a day after picking up the injury, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The former Genoa enforcer completed Wednesday's session without difficulty to make him available for the game on Monday.

Cofie has made five league appearances in the seven week old Segunda Liga.