Togbe Afede slams protesters, says Hearts of Oak streets ahead of other clubs

Hearts of Oak Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede, has expressed disappointment towards a group of the club's supporters who organised a protest against the board recently.

Togbe questioned the reasons behind the demonstration, citing various improvements made during his tenure.

"Yes, I heard that some people were going on demonstration yesterday and I asked myself, 'What do they want? What do they want?' What do they want that we haven't done?" Togbe said after touring the club's Phobia House on Tuesday.

"We've done everything. The only thing Hearts don't have is a stadium. We are streets ahead of all our counterparts. I would even say that we will come out as one of the very best in the whole of the subregion," he added.

Executive Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV leds a team to inspect the Phobia House.#Andydotcom pic.twitter.com/Zju67nqFbE — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) February 20, 2024

However, despite Togbe's efforts off the field, the team's performance on the field has yet to match expectations.

Since Togbe became the majority shareholder in 2011, Hearts of Oak have won just one league title and two FA Cups.