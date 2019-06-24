Togolese side Kotoko FC set for partnership talks with Asante Kotoko

A four-man delegation from Togolese club, Kotoko Football Club, will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday in a bid to boost partnership with Asante Kotoko.

Club President, John Agoulou Ananie Latchou Alitchao, is flying down from his base in Germany to lead the Togolese second Division side for the visit.

A correspondence sent to Greater Accra Representative, Edmund Ackah, by the club's Communications Officer and member of the delegation Franck Oroccoti Kantsoni Koffi read: ''We are Kotoko- FC de Lavié-Agoviépé, a football club that has evolved a lot in the first division (D1), before falling into division two (D2) last season, after going through a leadership crisis. Our club is affiliated to the Togolese Football Federation since its creation in 1962

''The emblematic club of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has always been a model highly admired and supported by our entire community since the dawn of time, which incidentally led us to give the same name (KOTOKO) to our club.''

The Togolese club was formed in 1962 at Lavié-Agoviépé and named after the Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, who are IFFHS' African Club of the Last Century.