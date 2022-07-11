Top coaches praise Qatar's preparations for 2022 World Cup

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez believes that the magic of the 2022 World Cup can be felt the moment one arrives in Qatar and that the host country is putting in every effort to prepare for the mega global event.

“Every time we visit Qatar, we feel the passion the people here have for the World Cup. I have been to Doha a few times in the last three years and the details are a clear indication about the progress that is being made in all aspects, especially the infrastructure and stadiums,” the Spanish coach said during the recent FIFA Workshop for World Cup teams, hosted by Doha.

Martinez, who led Belgium to third place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, indicated that there was a great work behind all the preparations and only the final touches remained.

“Out third place finish was in the previous version, and there is nothing wrong with comparisons, because in the end it is very healthy,” he quipped.

About the extent of the Belgium team knowing their opponent Croatia in Group F, Martinez said, “It seems theoretical, but this does not mean that the Moroccan and Canadian teams are unknown to us. African football is developing based on great talents and there are five African players who have become an important part of the national team. Belgium, as for Canada, is the best team in the CONCACAF qualifiers and beat the USA and Mexico in the qualifiers, so our task will not be easy at all.”

“In the World Cup, teams of different levels and different football cultures are facing each other. We must be ready and bear in mind that we will play the three matches in the groups without thinking about the next stage or burning those stages," he added.

England manager Gareth Southgate highlighted the passion of Qataris towards ensuring the successful organising of the World Cup.

Southgate said: “The organisation of the World Cup is going well, and I realise the enthusiasm of everyone here for the success of the event, and we hope to be a part of this. It seems an ideal opportunity to learn about all things related to our camp here, we will visit some stadiums and training grounds. For me it is a few interesting days, especially since we got to know some updates regarding the referees as well.”

England are in Group B with Wales, the United States, and Iran, and Southgate stated, “Everyone says that it is a favourable group for us, but if we look at the classification, it may be among the most difficult groups.”

Wales coach Robert Page was delighted to be in Doha after leading his country to a World Cup 2022 berth after a 64-year absence.

“Qatar is fully prepared, the trip here was very useful. We got to know some facilities and we will get to know other facilities, especially stadiums and training grounds," Page said after the Doha workshop.

"I think everything is well prepared, I can I can feel this from the residence I’m in which is unique,” said the 47-year-old.

Page stressed that playing the World Cup in November and December will be very good.

“The players will be better physically and mentally prepared, and they will not come to the tournament after a rest period, and therefore will not need additional training sessions.

"Another advantage is that the teams don’t have to travel because the distances between the stadiums is less.

"It was exhausting in the last European Nations Cup where we travelled from Baku to Rome and then to Holland, and the players were affected by this,” he explained.

“My message to the fans is to come here to enjoy the World Cup, but the culture of Qatar, the country organising the tournament, must be respected,” he said.