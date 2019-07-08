Top Ghanaian commentator Benjamin Willie-Graham to run commentary on Ghana-Tunisia last 16 clash

Ghanaian Sports Journalist Benjamin Willie Graham will be the commentator in charge of the game between the Black Stars and Tunisia in the last 16 on Monday.

The evergreen commentator has been one of the finest at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

Willie-Graham, who works with Ghana’s Broadcasting corporation has already run commentary on games in the groups stages which includes Tunisia v Angola, Mali v Mauritania and Cameroon v Guinea Bissau.

Other games the dexterous commentator has worked on are South Africa v Morocco, Burundi v Guinea and the encounter between Angola and Mali.

he fast rising commentator has seen a magnificent rise in his commentary work on the continent after playing similar roles at the WAFU cup of Nations in 2017, as well as the CHAN tournament in Morocco last year.

Earlier this year, he was the number one commentator at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Graham who has an admirable voice when running commentary has been a regular commentator of the Ghana Premier League for close to five years.

The young journalist will be following in the footsteps of veteran Ghanaian commentator Kwabena Yeboah who run commentary at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.