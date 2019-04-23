Top performing Ghanaian players in Europe as 2019 AFCON approaches

As we race to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, GHANAsoccenet brings to you a list of top performing Ghanaian players in Europe this season. All things being equal, a chuck of these players should make Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah’s final 23-man squad for the AFCON competition.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan)

The Ghana and Inter Milan star has been one of the most consistent players in Europe this season. The 30-year old has featured in 31 matches in all competitions for Inter Milan this season and has a goal to his credit. He is expected to make the AFCON squad for the Black Stars if he is fit before the tournament. After ending his self-imposed exile, Kwadwo Asamoah returned to the Black Stars this year and has played in one game against Kenya in the AFCON qualifiers. He is expected to be one of the key players for Ghana at the tournament.

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace)

Jeffrey Schlupp has been one of the best performing Ghanaian players in Europe this season. Prior to his injury he featured in 30 matches for Palace, scoring four goals in the process. The 26-year old was voted best player of the month of February for Crystal Palace. Schlupp suffered an ankle injury in the game against Manchester City in the Premier League and he has been ruled out for up to three weeks. Schlupp might make the AFCON squad should he recover quickly before the tournament starts on June 21. Jeff’s versatility will be needed at the AFCON.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Crevena Zvezda)

Richmond Boakye Yiadom is the most prolific Ghanaian striker in Europe at the moment scoring 13 goals in 15 matches for Crevena Zvezda in the Serbian SuperLiga. The 26-year old who is on loan from Jiangsu Suning has staged a major comeback with this spirited performances. Boakye Yiadom has missed the Black Stars recent matches due to injury.

Andy Yiadom (Reading)

The Ghana and Reading right-back is a regular starter in his team as he plays week in week out. Yiadom pulled out of Black Stars double header against Kenya and Mauritania in March. He has made 43 appearances for his club this season, scored a goal and has registered four assists.

Bernard Tekpertey (Paderbon)

The Schalke player on loan to Bundesliga II side Paderbon has scored 11 goals in 32 matches for his club in the ongoing season. Tekpertey played for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)

He has played 28 matches and scored three goals for Atletico Madrid in the ongoing season

Other players to have played more than 25 matches this season are John Boye and Mubarak Wakaso,

On the other hand, others such as Harrison Afful, Asamoah Gyan, Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp are battling with injuries and are likely to miss out of the tournament. Should they not recover on time.

