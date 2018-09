The Densu Talent Search enters day three on Thursday after an explosive opening two match days.

Scouts from England, Holland, Croatia, Belgium and Hungary have been impressed with the quality of football displayed at the Vision FC Park at Amarhia, Accra.

The 12 teams on display have exhibited top quality.

Day One results:

Densu Rovers 0 - 0 Mighty Jets

Vision FC 2 - 0 Fortune FC (Gambia)

Mighty Jets 2 - 0 Cheetah

Accra City Stars 0-0 Liberty Pros

Charity Stars 1-3 King Doko Babies