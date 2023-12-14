Top rivals Simba and Yanga in battle to sign Medeama star Jonathan Sowah

Tanzanian rivals Young Africans SC and Simba SC are involved in a tussle for the services of Ghanaian attacker Jonathan Sowah, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The two giants are keen on breaking the bank to land the prolific goal scorer from Medeama SC in the next transfer window.

Top Yanga officials got the opportunity to watch Sowah when he scored in Medeama's 1-1 draw against the Tanzanian champions in the CAF Champions League last week.

Sowah's impact at Medeama has been profound since joining the club.

He plays a crucial role in orchestrating attacking plays, and his knack for influencing pivotal moments will be greatly missed, prompting the team to reassess their strategies.

The 24-year-old forward has notched an impressive 18 goals in 33 matches for the Yellow and Mauves since his debut last year.

In the ongoing campaign, he has already netted 7 goals in 13 games, including a notable two in the Champions League.

Sowah, who recently made his competitive debut for the Ghana national team against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has been linked to Egyptian sides Al Ahly SC and Pyramids FC.