Top sports journalist Isaac Asempah lands Star Madrid FC Communication Director job

Top sports journalist Isaac Asempah has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer of Division One outfit Star Madrid ahead of the upcoming season.

The astute broadcaster — who has a immeasurable of career as a result of his versatility — has added the Communication Director of the fast-growing second-tier side to his rich resumè.

The articulate radio and TV host is expected to bring his vast experience in the media to the club.

Asempah joined Zylofon Media who are owners of Star Madrid from Happy FM, a subsidiary company of Global Media Alliance in 2017.

He was one of three hosts on ETV Ghana’s famous sports show, The Team, prior to his switch to Zylofon Media.