GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Top sports journalist Isaac Asempah lands Star Madrid FC Communication Director job

Published on: 03 December 2019
Top sports journalist Isaac Asempah lands Star Madrid FC Communication Director job
Isaac Asempah named Star Madrid PRO

Top sports journalist Isaac Asempah has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer of Division One outfit Star Madrid ahead of the upcoming season.

The astute broadcaster — who has a immeasurable  of career as a result of his versatility — has added the Communication Director of the fast-growing second-tier side to his rich resumè.

The articulate radio and TV host is expected to bring his vast experience in the media to the club.

Asempah joined Zylofon Media who are owners of Star Madrid from Happy FM, a subsidiary company of Global Media Alliance in 2017.

He was one of three hosts on ETV Ghana’s famous sports show, The Team, prior to his switch to Zylofon Media.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments