Tottenham and Burnley join race to sign Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah

FC Nordsjaelland attacker Ernest Nuamah is attracting Premier League interest, with Burnley and Tottenham keen on signing the £22m forward.

The Ghana international's performances in Denmark's top division have earned him great accolades including his nomination in the top 100 best young footballers battling for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

In the past weeks, the 19-year-old has been on the radar of a host of top European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax, and AC Milan.

Tottenham and Burnley are believed to have joined the race in the ongoing transfer window and have opened talks with FC Nordsjaelland according to Daily Mail.

Despite Tottenham Hotspurs' interest, newly promoted Burnley are said to be the most advanced in their pursuit.

There now seems a big chance that Nuamah will find himself in one of Europe's top leagues before the end of the month.

Nuamah has already scored five goals and one assist in four matches in Danish Super League in the 2023/24 season making him the current top scorer in the league.