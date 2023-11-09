‘Tough game’ – Martin Koopman admits after draw with Heart of Lions

Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has conceded their match against Heart of Lions on Wednesday, November 8 2023 was a tough one.

The spoils were shared as they played out a goalless draw at the Hohoe Stadium in their outstanding premier league match. Both teams failed to convert the chances that fell to them.

Koopman said at full time: “Again, tough game. The weather was also tough, the first half but in general we are not just a little bit lucky.”

Hearts of Oak are in 10th position on the league standings with 11 points and their next match is at home to Legon Cities.

By Suleman Asante