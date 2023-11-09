GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 09 November 2023
‘Tough game’ – Martin Koopman admits after draw with Heart of Lions
Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has conceded their match against Heart of Lions on Wednesday, November 8 2023 was a tough one.

The spoils were shared as they played out a goalless draw at the Hohoe Stadium in their outstanding premier league match. Both teams failed to convert the chances that fell to them.

Koopman said at full time: “Again, tough game. The weather was also tough, the first half but in general we are not just a little bit lucky.”

Hearts of Oak are in 10th position on the league standings with 11 points and their next match is at home to Legon Cities.

By Suleman Asante

