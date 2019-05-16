Towering Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Yaro impresses again as Colorado Switchbacks beat Denver in US Open Cup

Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Yaro continued his breathtaking performance for Colorado Switchbacks in their 1-0 win over Denver in the US Open Cup on Wednesday night.

The towering centre-back, who is on loan from Ghanaian side Medeama, has been a key cog of the side since joining.

Yaro has been an integral part of the side and continues to churn out impressive displays for the USL side.

The defender, who is famed for his aerial ability despite his height, featured prominently for the Switchbacks in their 1--0 win over Denver to progress into the next stage of the US Open Cup.

It's been a roller-coaster performance for the hugely talented defender, who continues to win the fans over with his defensive prowess.

The Ghanaian has settled in quickly at the Rapids since joining the side.