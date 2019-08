Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban received massive praise in the Turkish media after his hat-trick in the Europa League last week.

The 25-year-old scored all three goals in the 3-1 win against Greek side AEK Athens on Thursday night.

Newspapers in the city of Trabzon sang his praises and photoshoped like an emperor.

On-loan Ekuban scored 8 goals and 3 assists in 36 games matches for Trabzonspor.