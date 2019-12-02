Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban makes injury comeback in draw against Galatasaray

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban made his injury return on Sunday in Trabzonspor's draw against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ekuban has been out of action for 91 days after an injury he picked up in October following a collision with teammates Ivanildo Fernandez in training.

The 25-year old climbed off the bench to replace Majid Hoseini in the 66th minute as the Black Sea Storms were held to a 1-1 draw at the Senol Gunes Stadium.

Alexander Sorloth had given Trabzonspor a 50th minute lead before Yuto Nagatomo pulled parity with virtually the last kick of the game.

Ekuban's return is seen as a huge boost for manager Unal Karaman as the fight for top spot in the Super Lig intensifies.

The Ghana international had a good start to the season after netting five goals in seven games before getting injured.