Trabzonspor lift lid on reasons behind Caleb Ekuban’s lack of playing time

Turkish side SupaLiga Trabzonspor have disclosed the reasons behind Caleb Ekuban's lack of game time though they believe he will come good.

The Italian born Ghanaian international joined Trabzonspor on loan from Leeds United this summer but has struggled for game time despite scoring on his debut.

A close source to Trabzonspor hinted that manager Unal Karaman is convinced with the capabilities of the Italian-born Ghanaian though he needs time to get off the mark.

“The manager and coaching staff are happy with Ekuban but he needs time to settle," a source close to Trabzonspor told Turkishfootball.com.

“The player is reportedly in high spirits and has bonded well with his new teammates.”

“The club are confident the Ghana international’s time will come as the season progresses.”

“Part of the problem is that Hugo Rodallega (the former Wigan Athletic and Fulham striker) and Burak Yilmaz have been in good form,” they added.

Ekuban, 24, could make his move permanent at the end of the season if he excels.