Trabzonspor set to replace Onazi with Daniel Amartey

Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor have identified Daniel Amartey as the perfect replacement for the injured Ogeni Onazi.

The Ghana international has not played a game for Leicester City this season under Brendan Rogers, with the manager preferring Caglar Soyuncu to the 24-year old.

However, Amartey's versatility has seen him pop up on the radar of several clubs including English Premier League side Newcastle United.

Trabzonspor look favourite to sign the ex-Copenhagen defender, as they preparing a loan deal for the player in January.

Ogeni Onazi has not featured for Trabzonspor since suffering an achilles injuring at the beginning of last season.

Amartey, who is under contract with the Foxes until 2022, will fancy a loan move to earn more play time.

He joined the 2015/16 Premier League champions from FC Copenhagen.