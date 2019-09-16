Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban undergoes successful operation in Italy set to be sidelined for two months 

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban has undergone a successful operation in Italy today following a foot injury he suffered at training.

The Black Stars striker is expected to be out for up 4 to 6 weeks after the surgery

According to the Trabzonspor team doctor Yaşar Kibar Güven, the surgery was successful, and according to the information given by the doctors he is expected to be out for two months

The 24-year old will miss Ghana's AFCON qualifier which begins next month as well as Trabzonspor participation in the Europa League which begins this Thursday

Ekuban was key to the Turkish side qualification to the Europa League where he bagged his first career hat-trick.

Trabzonspor coach has been heavily dependent on the striker and will miss his services