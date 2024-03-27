Tragic accident claims Sierra Leone legend Lamin Bangura

The serene village of Konta Line in Sierra Leone turned into a scene of sorrow and despair as former football star Lamin Bangura, aged 59, tragically lost his life in a road accident on Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded as a bus carrying Ports Authority FC, the team Bangura coached, collided with a stationary truck.

Bangura, a pivotal figure in Sierra Leonean football, was rushed to a hospital in Freetown but succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving the football community in mourning.

Idrissa Tarawally, secretary general of Ports Authority, expressed profound grief, describing Bangura's untimely demise as a profound loss for Sierra Leone football.

"Today is a dark day for Sierra Leone football," Tarawally lamented. "This news is utterly devastating. We have lost a legend and an exceptional coach."

The accident also left six players injured, some critically, as they were transported to Freetown for medical treatment.

Consequently, Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Kahunla Rangers was postponed, underscoring the somber mood engulfing the football fraternity.

Bangura, revered for his contributions on and off the field, played a pivotal role in Sierra Leone's qualification for the 1994 and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

He transitioned seamlessly into coaching, guiding AS Kaloum to league glory in Guinea and clinching consecutive Sierra Leone Premier League titles with Diamond Stars in 2012 and 2013.

Sierra Leone coach Amidu Karim, who shared the pitch with Bangura during the 1990s, expressed profound sorrow at the loss of "a friend, brother, and mentor."

"He was a beacon of inspiration for us younger players," Karim reminisced. "His legacy as a true legend will endure. This news has left me utterly distraught."

Thomas Daddy Brima, president of the Sierra Leone FA, echoed sentiments of grief and admiration for Bangura's immense contribution to Sierra Leonean football.

"As a player and coach, Bangura dedicated his life to football in Sierra Leone," Brima remarked. "His legacy will be cherished forever, and he will be sorely missed."

In the wake of the tragedy, Brima called for urgent action to address road safety concerns, advocating for a temporary halt to the Sierra Leone Premier League until robust measures are implemented to ensure the safety of football teams during travel.

Bangura's illustrious career as both player and coach will be celebrated in a final farewell on Friday as he is laid to rest, leaving behind a profound legacy that transcends the boundaries of the beautiful game.