Training for Ghana Football Schools' sports masseurs announced

The Ghana Football Association has announced a training program for Sports Masseurs from Premier League, Division One League, and Women's Premier League Clubs.

The training is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 28, 2023, and will be conducted by the Department of Physiotherapy, School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences at the University of Ghana.

The primary objective of the training is to provide comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge about injury management.

The course aims to equip participants with the necessary skills, ethical principles, and expertise to offer safe, effective, and beneficial massage therapy services to players, contributing to their health and well-being.

Going forward, the Ghana Football Association will require all clubs to have a qualified Sports Masseur as part of their technical bench. This move emphasizes the importance of proper injury management and player well-being in the world of football.

The training course is priced at Two Thousand and Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHc2,500.00), covering course materials, tuition, accommodation, and meals throughout the duration of the program.

Registration for the course is currently open, and clubs are encouraged to seize this opportunity to enrol their potential masseurs by contacting [email protected] or calling 0243423163.