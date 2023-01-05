Transfer experts suspect 'shady reasons' for Slavia Prague decison to pull plug on Emmanuel Yeboah deal

The transfer involving Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah from Romanian club CFR Cluj to Slavia Prague has hit a snag after the Czech giants pulled out of the deal.

The 19-year-old promising attacker was expected to complete his move on Thursday but Slavia Prague have pulled out of the deal over injury concerns.

However, Cluj have come out to rubbish the claims by the Czech club as they claim the young footballer is very fit and has no injury problems.

More so, transfer experts suspect there are 'shady reasons' why Yeboah's 1.6 million Euros has fallen through.

Yeboah who joined Cluj from Ghanaian club Young Apostles FC in July 2022 will remain at the Romanian club to continue with his development.

The youngster has been outstanding in all competitions for Cluj this season having scored three times and provided two assists in 30 appearances so far.

Cluj are second on the Romanian Liga standings with 44 points from 21 matches, just a point behind leaders FCV Farul.