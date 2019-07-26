Transport Minister Titus Glover jumps to the defense of under-pressure Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah

Deputy Minister for Transport and Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Titus Glover has leapt to the defense of coach Kwesi Appiah over calls by some individuals to have him sacked from the Black Stars.

Kwesi Appiah's future has become a topic of discussion following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The legislator said Ghanaians are doing this because of an agenda people have in ensuring that Ghana appoints a foreign coach.

He challenged Ghanaians to have full confidence and believe in him because he can deliver despite the few hitches.

“We must believe in ourselves as Ghanaians. This has been the philosophy of president Nana Addo. I don’t know coach Kwesi Appiah personally but I have noticed that he is a reversed, a calm person and a competent coach,” he stated on Happy FM.

He argued that four of the coaches that won us cups in previous tournaments were Ghanaians hence the need to have confidence in the coach despite his flaws and mistakes.

“The four AFCON trophies were all won by Ghanaian coaches so it means Kwesi is capable of doing it again for Ghana.”

“Since the exit of Kwesi Nyantakyi, our local league has degraded. If we sack Kwesi Appiah, which local coach can take up this job? To me, nobody comes close. He is more capable than the rest,” he opined.

“Currently in Ghana James Akwesi Appiah is better than any local coach so he should be maintained.”

“What Kwesi Appiah needs is our support rather than criticism. We should give Kwesi Appiah time and chance because he can do the job,” he added.

However, some section of Ghanaians want him out, others hold that he can't be blamed for the team's poor performance in Egypt.

Appiah was offered a new deal by the Normalisation Committee following the expiration of his initial two-year contract. The new contract, according to reports will end in December.