Tunisian club EGS Gafsa announce signing of Ghanaian youngster Masud Jassim Mohammed

Ghanaian youngster Masud Jassim Mohammed has completed a move to EGS Gafsa in the Tunisian Professionnelle League, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Jassim joins Gafsa on a three-year contract after passing his medical examination on Friday from Ghanaian lower-tier side Star Makers FC.

The 20-year-old had a short stint with Club Sportif Sfaxien during the second round of the 2022-23 season in the Tunisian top-flight.

Jassim, who plays a variety of attacking positions and also in midfield, has been an exceptional player for Star Makers since his debut in the Ghana Second Division League during 2020-21 campaign.

During 2020-21 league season, Jassim scored seven goals and delivered five assists in 11 matches with four man of the match awards to his credit.

The highly-rated youngster was a delight to watch in the following season, scoring six goals and assisting five with five man of the match awards in 10 appearances.

Jassim’s outstanding performances earned him the club’s best player award in the aforementioned seasons and also a place in the history books of the club best players ever produced.