Tunisian Lassaad Chabbi is the first expatriate to apply for the Asante Kotoko coaching job.

His agent Idowu Ismail Oluwabiyi told Ghanasportscenter.com, the 57-year-old has forwarded his application and curriculum vitae to the Kotoko secretariat.

Chabbi has coached clubs like Austrian duo SC Austria Lustenau (Austria) and SV Ried.

His last job was in Thailand with Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

Kotoko are on the marketing looking for a coach after the exit of head coach CK Akonnor.