Turkish club Adana Demirspor open talks with CFR Cluj for Emmanuel Yeboah

Turkish Super League outfit Adana Demirspor have expressed a significant interest in budding Ghanaian talent Emmanuel Yeboah in the ongoing transfer window.

The recent performances of the 20-year-old has attracted multiple interest and his club, CFR Cluj may be tempted to sell him to raise a good amount of money.

Due to a lack of strikers in the first team, the 20-year-old Ghanaian quickly advanced to the senior squad after joining CFR Cluj's second team in March 2022. His quick ascension was characterised by strong performances.

Officials from Adana Demirspor, who came into contact with Yeboah in the Europa Conference League qualifying round earlier this month, have taken notice of his noteworthy performances.

“After the match, I stayed at the table with the boss, with the head coach of Adana, who made me an offer of 10.5 million euros for Bîrligea and Yeboah as a package. We will give the answer next week," Nelutu Varga, the president of CFR Cluj disclosed, confirming interest from the Turkish club

“They are two fantastic players, who played some extraordinary games, very young. The amount is a fair amount in my opinion.

“I didn’t give an answer. I have to think. We now want to make a strong team, but by next week we will decide if we give them both for this amount of 10.5 million euros. The CFR has a lot of interesting players,” he added.

Yeboah's standout exploits haven't just been with CFR Cluj; he also made a name for himself when playing for Ghana's U-23 team, the Black Meteors.

In the build-up to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Yeboah scored a hat-trick in a friendly match before continuing with a great show at the tournament scoring three goals in three matches despite Ghana's early elimination.