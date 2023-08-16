Turkish side Adana Demirspor make offer for Ghana forward Emmanuel Yeboah

CFR Cluj's young talent, Emmanuel Yeboah, could potentially leave the club this summer as the club continues to receive offers from potential suitors with the latest to join the list being Turkish side, Adana Demirspor.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian joined CFR Cluj's second team in March 2022. However, due to a shortage of strikers in the first team, Yeboah quickly made his way into the senior squad and made an impressive start.

Yeboah seems to have caught the attention of Demirspor officials whom they played in the qualifying round of the Europa Conference League early this month.

CFR Cluj president, Nelutu Varga has revealed that the Trurkish club have made an offer for the young footballer.

Varga said: "After the match, I stayed at the table with the boss, with the head coach of Adana, who made me an offer of 10.5 million euros for Bîrligea and Yeboah as a package. We will give the answer next week.

“They are two fantastic players, who played some extraordinary games, very young. The amount is a fair amount in my opinion.

“I didn't give an answer. I have to think. We now want to make a strong team, but by next week we will decide if we give them both for this amount of 10.5 million euros. The CFR has a lot of interesting players."

Early this year, CFR Cluj and Slavia Prague had agreed on a transfer fee of almost €2.5 million, but the deal fell through due to contract terms and medical concerns raised by Slavia Prague.

