TV3’s Date Rush attracting more sponsors than Ghana Premier League- Ghanaian Politician

Ghanaian Politician Nana Oboro Boahen says popular TV program Date Rush is able to attract more sponsors than the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Premier League has been without an headline sponsor for the past five seasons.

Zylofon Cash was the last headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League under former President Kwasi Nyantakyi.

According to Nana Oboro Boahen, the standard of the league is the reason why the Ghana FA is finding it difficult to attract sponsors.

"I have heard that the league doesn't have a sponsor, and they (GFA) are struggling to get sponsorship.

"Who should invest his money in this league when he can go and sponsor Date Rush because the standard of the league is low. It's not like I'm talking against them, but the standard of the league is very low,", he told Okay FM.

"If the Tanzanian and Ethiopian leagues rank better than that of Ghana, then there is something wrong here administratively,"

"We have Ghanaian players moving to Tanzania and Ethiopia and we sit down as a country and behave as if all is well, he added.