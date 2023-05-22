Two Ghanaian footballers in India facing life sentences for gang-raping a job-seeker

Two India-based Ghanaian footballers have been charged for raping a young woman who had gone to look for work at a guest house in Picnic Garden, Kolkata.

If found guilty, Christopher Narh, 28, and 24-year-old Moses Zutah, could face a life sentence.

The victim in her statement claimed that a lady she had asked for financial assistance drove her to the guest house where she was gang-raped

She is in her late 20s and divorcee.

The victim had asked her neighbour Lisa Collins for financial support, and Lisa had offered to provide her with a job.

Collins allegedly requested the woman to accompany her on May 16 for a job.

The complainant was made to spend the night with the two men in a guest house in Picnic Garden when they were found there.

According to the police, the two men had many sex scenes with the victim against her will throughout the night and was released the following morning.

As suggested by the media reports, the woman, who was battered and wounded, remained in her rented home for two days before gathering the strength and courage to appear at New Town police station on Friday and file a complaint against Collins and the two footballers.

All three accused have been charged with violating Indian Penal Code Sections 376 D (gang rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention).

The three were presented in court on Sunday in Barasat and placed in police custody.