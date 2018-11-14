U-17 WWC: Fifa secretary general praises Black Maidens after impressive win over Uruguay

Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura has praised Ghana's Black Maidens after their impressive victory against Uruguay in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The Maidens produced a terrific performance to demolish the host nation 5-0 at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo with skipper Abdulai Mukarama claiming a hat-trick.

The 55-year-old took to social media to hail the team's performance and urged them to continue winning.

"high spirits tonight in # BlackMadiens' changing room. Well done @ ghanafaofficial on your win tonight. Keep it up girls # U17WWC" She posted on Twitter.

✨high spirits tonight in #BlackMadiens' changing room. Well done @ghanafaofficial on your win tonight. Keep it up girls ⚽✨#U17WWC pic.twitter.com/0W7mhc3CnC — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) November 14, 2018

The victory put Ghana in good stead to qualify for the knockout stage as they occupy the first position with a huge goal difference.

The Black Maidens next game is on Friday against New Zealand, who beat Finland in their first game.