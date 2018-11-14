GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
U-17 WWC: Fifa secretary general praises Black Maidens after impressive win over Uruguay

Published on: 14 November 2018
Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura has praised Ghana's Black Maidens after their impressive victory against Uruguay in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. 

The Maidens produced a terrific performance to demolish the host nation 5-0 at the  Estadio Charrua in Montevideo with skipper Abdulai Mukarama claiming a hat-trick.

The 55-year-old took to social media to hail the team's performance and urged them to continue winning.

"high spirits tonight in ' changing room. Well done on your win tonight. Keep it up girls ⚽️✨" She posted on Twitter.

 

The victory put Ghana in good stead to qualify for the knockout stage as they occupy the first position with a huge goal difference.

The Black Maidens next game is on Friday against New Zealand, who beat Finland in their first game.

 

 

