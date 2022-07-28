U-20 Women’s World Cup: Black Princesses arrive in Paris for friendly against France

Ghana’s Black Princesses have arrived in Paris to continue their training for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

The team left Accra early Wednesday, July 27, and arrived in Paris in the evening.

Ghana will play France in a pre-tournament warm-up match on Friday, July 29, 2022, before the technical team finalises the tournament squad.

Black Princesses, who are competing in their sixth FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, are in Group D with the Netherlands, the United States of America, and Japan.

Ghana will begin her campaign against the United States on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before facing Japan on Sunday, August 14, and the Netherlands on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Ben Fokuo's side aim to make it out of the group stage for the first time after failing in all the previous five attempts.