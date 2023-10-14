U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers: Black Princesses beat Guinea Bissau 6-0 agg. to progress to next round

The Black Princesses of Ghana have made a resounding statement in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers by triumphing over Guinea Bissau in both legs, securing a convincing aggregate victory.

Once again, in the second leg held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, the Princesses displayed their prowess and secured a 3-0 win over their opponents. With identical scorelines in both legs, Ghana emerged victorious with an aggregate score of 6-0.

Tracy Owusu, Wasiima Mohammed, and Helen Alormenu each found the target for the Black Princesses in a dominant performance that saw them control both halves, ultimately outclassing their adversaries.

Coach Yusif Basigi is sure to be pleased with the exceptional performance of his team during the first round of the qualifiers.

The Black Princesses are now setting their sights on achieving a remarkable seventh consecutive appearance in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Their progress in the qualifiers reaffirms their determination to continue making waves on the international stage.

By Jacob Abeiku Adams