U-20 World Cup winner Abeiku Quansah blames laziness for Ghana’s youth football failures

Former Ghanaian youth sensation, Abeiku Quansah, has attributed the country's recent failures in youth competitions to the laziness exhibited by upcoming footballers.

Ghana's dominance at the youth level has dwindled in recent years, with Black Satellites and Black Starlets all failing to qualify for their respective World Cups.

The former OGC Nice winger expressed his concern that many young footballers today prioritize their social lives over their careers, leading to a decline in Ghana's performance in youth tournaments.

Quansah highlighted the excessive use of social media as a major distraction for young players, preventing them from focusing on their training and development.

In an interview with Kyfilla.com, Quansah stated, "Ghana's inability to qualify for youth tournaments is due to the fact that most young players of today are very lazy. They spend their precious time abusing social media instead of focusing on training." He emphasized the need for a change in lifestyle among young players in order for Ghana to regain its reputation in youth competitions.

Abeiku Quansah himself was a notable member of the Ghana U-17 team that placed fourth in the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Korea Republic. He played in six matches during the tournament. He was also part of the Black Satellites squad that triumphed in the 2009 African Youth Championship held in Rwanda.