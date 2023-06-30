U-23 AFCON: Believe in us, i'ts not over yet - Black Meteors defender Edmund Arko-Mensah

Black Meteors left-back Edmund Arko-Mensah has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they enter a crucial encounter on Friday against Guinea.

Ghana's fate is in their own hands as they meet Guinea in a decider at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Black Meteors, who beat Congo by winning 3-2 in their first game, were humiliated 5-1 by Morocco on Tuesday, putting them in a tight race to advance to the competition's semifinals.

Ghana will now have to defeat Guinea to advance to the next round, as their opponents possess a goal difference advantage following their win against Congo in the second round, despite also losing to Morocco in their first match.

Arko-Mensah who has featured in both games for the Black Meteors believes the team will need the unwavering support of Ghanaians to deliver.

“The important message I would like to tell them is to believe in us because it is not over yet. I think with their prayers and support would help us win against Guinea” he said at the pre-match conference.

Ghana will seek to get a step closer to their major goal of returning to the Olympic Games after their last appearance in 2004 if they defeat Guinea.

They must finish in the top three to qualify for Paris 2024, either as champions, runners-up, or second runners-up.