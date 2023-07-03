GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors arrive in Ghana after disappointing exit from tournament

Published on: 03 July 2023
U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors arrive in Ghana after disappointing exit from tournament

Ghana's U-23 team, the Black Meteors have arrived in Accra after getting kicked out of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is being held in Morocco.

The competition which provides three slots for the Olympic Games commenced with eight teams but Ghana were counted among three other teams who failed to proceed from the group stage due to their poor outcomes in the matches.

Ghana kicked off their campaign with a nervy win over Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex after surviving a late scare to win 3-2. However, they failed to continue on a positive note as they recorded their worst-ever result at the tournament succumbing to a 5-1 defeat to the hosts, Morocco.

The team had to beat Guinea at all costs to progress to the next stage but gave away a first-half goal which meant Morocco and Guinea would sail through to the semifinals.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the playing body, technical team and officials arrived on Monday morning after their disappointing journey at the tournament.

Their exit now means their long absence from the Olympic Games will be extended to at least 2028 having last participated in 2004

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more