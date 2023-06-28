U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko blames humiliating defeat to Morocco on fatigue

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko has blamed his team's heavy defeat to Morocco on inadequate time to prepare after their first match.

Morocco who opened the tournament with a win against Guinea were privileged to recover from tiredness for two days while Ghana had only Monday to rest after beating Congo on Sunday.

The Black Meteors were humiliated 5-1 by the host nation on Tuesday night, reducing their prospects of reaching the semifinals.

Tanko believes his team did not have enough rest before the game because they played their first game barely hours before the Morocco match.

“It’s a deserved win for Morocco, but we had one day of rest while they had two days. The players showed fatigue,” Tanko stated.

“We showed them a lot of respect, and they punished us for that.”

Tanko cited a comparable situation to Congo, who suffered a similar fate due to Guinea's extra day of rest.

“You saw how Congo also suffered the same fate because Guinea had an extra day too."

Ghana must now win at all costs against Guinea to advance to the next stage of the competition.