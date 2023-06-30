U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko confident ahead of crucial Clash with Guinea

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed optimism ahead of the team's vital encounter with Guinea on Friday, stating that his players are in high spirits and have moved on from their disappointing performance against Morocco.

Tanko stressed the determination of his team to secure a victory against Guinea and progress to the next stage of the competition.

Both Ghana and Guinea currently have three points, trailing behind group leaders Morocco, who sit comfortably on six points and have qualified for the semi-final.

Ghana need a win because a draw would be enough for Guinea because of their superior goal difference.

"We have analyzed our previous game and addressed the areas where we fell short. It's important for us to put that behind us and focus on the upcoming match. The team is prepared and ready for tomorrow's game," Tanko asserted during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

The Black Meteors coach emphasized the significance of securing a win, knowing that a draw would be sufficient for Guinea to advance.

Tanko further emphasised the team's mental and physical readiness for the decisive match, citing a productive training session and the players' eagerness to emerge victorious.

Tanko also hinted at possible changes to the starting lineup, aiming to maximize the team's performance against Guinea. Having studied the Guinean team extensively, the coach believes that different players could contribute to the best starting eleven for the match.

"We have thoroughly studied the Guinean team and have identified players who can enhance our starting lineup. We will make some changes, and we hope these adjustments will help us achieve our objectives," Tanko revealed.

Providing an injury update, the coach confirmed that there are no injury concerns within the squad. With two days of rest and effective use of the time, he expressed confidence that all players would be fully prepared for the upcoming match.

The highly anticipated clash between Ghana and Guinea is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT) at the Grand Stade Tanger.