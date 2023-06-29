U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko satisfied with officiating at tournament

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his satisfaction at officiating at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Ghana suffered a humiliating defeat to the host country, Morocco in their second group encounter on Tuesday night at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium diminishing their chances of reaching the semifinals.

Some Ghanaians have expressed their dissatisfaction with the performance of referee Patrice Tanguay, who officiated the Morocco-Ghana match.

During the match, Ghana saw Issahaku's goal overturned after consultations with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while a number of contentious decisions went in favour of Morocco according to many fans.

However, Tanko says the officials have done a good job so far.

“I can’t say much about the performance of the referees. We had the VAR supporting them, so all the decisions they took; I think are okay. I think they are doing very well.”

Ghana will now focus on getting a win in their third group game against Guinea on Friday as they hope to advance to the next stage of the competition.

If the Black Meteors fail to defeat Guinea, they would be eliminated from the tournament, missing out on Olympic qualification.

The match between Ghana and Guinea is slated for Friday, June 30.