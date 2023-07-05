U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors' focus on money contributed to early exit, says Komla Woyome

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Youth, Sports & Culture Committee, Hon. Komla Woyome, has attributed the Black Meteors' disappointing performance and early exit from the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to their focus on money rather than the game.

Woyome, who was present in Morocco alongside Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Evans Bobbie Opoku and Hon. Evans Antwi, a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Youth, Sports & Culture, expressed his views on the team's underwhelming campaign.

The Black Meteors, who had aspirations of finishing in the top three to secure qualification for the next year's Olympic Games in Paris, failed to progress past the group stage.

Despite a promising start with a 3-2 victory over Congo, they suffered a crushing 5-1 defeat to Morocco in their second match, leaving them with no option but to win against Guinea in order to advance to the semi-finals. However, they drew the game.

Hon. Komla Woyome criticised the players for their lack of commitment to representing the national colours and highlighted the perceived lethargy of the technical team, led by head coach Ibrahim Tanko.

"Black Meteors players were after money and not committed. The technical team led by the head coach were a bit lazy in executing their professional work," Woyome stated during an interview with Onua FM.

Following their disappointing campaign, the Chairman of the management committee of the team, Frederick Acheampong, confirmed that both the technical team and the playing squad have been dissolved due to their failure to achieve their objective.