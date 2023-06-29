U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors forward Ernest Nuamah determined to secure win against Guinea

Black Meteors forward Ernest Nuamah has emphasised the necessity of winning their final group encounter against Guinea in order to advance to the semifinals of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

On Tuesday, the Ghana U-23 national team were defeated 5-1 by the host country, Morocco, putting them in a tight position following their aim of qualification.

Nuamah recognised the disappointment at the team's huge defeat against Morocco, despite approaching the game with a well-prepared game plan.

However, the 19-year-old feels hopeful about Ghana's chances of going beyond the group stage given their victory secured from their opening game against Congo.

“I have nothing to say. It’s football, it happens. I think we came with our game plan but it went their way,” the Nordsjaelland attacker said.

“Our next game is very important. We know that if we don’t win then we don’t qualify. So we are really coming in for it.”

Ghana have a target of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games by finishing in the top three of the AFCON having last participated in the global event in 2004.