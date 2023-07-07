U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors forward Ernest Nuamah responds to accusations of unpatriotic behaviour

Ghana winger Enerst Nuamah has dismissed claims that suggested that he felt bigger than his teammates thereby reporting late to camp ahead of the Black Meteors' campaign in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 19-year-old was on duty with the Black Stars for their match against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and was expected to join his teammates immediately to get ready for the crucial tournament.

However, the FC Nordjaelland forward only touched down in camp about a couple of days before their opening game raising concerns about his lateness.

Further reports suggested that Nuamah rather tried to entertain himself back in Ghana by involving himself in an unofficial game which resulted in the delay of his arrival.

However, while apologising, he debunked the reports claiming that he was instead getting himself some rest before the tournament following a long season.

“In accepting this growth path, I’ll take this opportunity to clear unfounded stories of choosing an uninvited All Star Game over Ghana & any one of us feeling bigger than our gifted U23 mates.

“I had issues over health concerns with my team after a long season & fatigue to join the U23 since the tournament was not on FIFA calendar explains why I had to leave after the 2nd game," a part of his apology statement read.

Ghana failed to proceed to the semifinals of the competition despite beating Congo 3-2 in their first match in which Nuamah opened the scoring.

They got thrashed by the hosts Morocco in their second match and drew 1-1 against Guinea in their final group game confirming their exit.

The result means Ghana have failed to qualify for the Olympic Games five consecutive times since their last appearance in 2004.