U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors technical team and playing body dissolved after tournament exit

The Black Meteors' Management Committee Chairman, Frederick Acheampong, has confirmed that the technical team and playing body have been dissolved following their failure to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The team were aiming to make it to the Olympic Games which will be held in Paris next year but suffered an early elimination prolonging their absence.

After a nervy 3-2 win over Congo in their first game, the Black Meteors were humiliated 5-1 by the host country, Morocco.

Ghana needed a win in their final Group A game against Guinea to qualify for the last four and, ideally, be one of the last three to qualify for the Olympics but were rather held to a 1-1 draw leading to their exit.

Responding to questions regarding the future of the team, Acheampong revealed that the ultimate goal was to qualify for the Olympics, but that if that goal was not met, the technical team and the playing body will be dissolved.

"This team was put together for the purpose of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and we failed to qualify so obviously, it will be dissolved," he told 3Sports.

"If it happens that Executive Council will discuss and consider another appointment or want the coach to continue, that will be in the powers of the Executive Council. I am not in the position to say whether they will continue or not because I don't make the appointment in terms of the national teams. It is the decision of the Executive Council.

"The team stands dissolved because we failed to qualify for the Olympic Games and we don't have any tournaments coming up next year," he added.