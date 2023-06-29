U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors to leave Rabat for Guinea clash in Tangier

Ghana's U-23 side, the Black Meteors will depart Rabat for Tangier on Thursday, June 29, 2023, for their last group match against Guinea in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

On Friday, June 30, 2023, the team will trade tackles in a crucial encounter against Guinea as both sides eye a place in the semifinal of the competition.

The delegation, which includes players, technical personnel, and officials, are set to switch residences to be closer to Ibn Batouta Stadium where the important game will be hosted.

The team is expected to hold another training session when they arrive to keep them battle-ready ahead of the clash

The head coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to address the media on Thursday evening at the media centre of the stadium.

Ghana will need to win at all costs to secure qualification following their humiliating defeat to Morocco on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors are also aiming to finish in the top three of the competition to make it to the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France.