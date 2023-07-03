U-23 AFCON: Defence was our weakest department at the tournament - Black Meteors chief Frederick Acheampong

Chairman of the Black Meteors Management Committee Frederick Acheampong says the team's defensive strength didn't match their expectations at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Meteors suffered an early elimination at the tournament conceding eight goals in three games and failing to meet their target of returning to the Olympic Games after a 19-year absence.

Ghana finished third with four points, points behind Morocco, whwhoich won all of their group matches, and Guinea, who advanced with a better goal difference.

According to Acheampong, Ghana's backline's performance throughout their matches was the polar opposite of what they had planned for.

"During the qualifiers, one department we had so much hope in was our defence. We conceded two goals from four games in the qualifiers so it appeared as though that was the strongest of our departments but when we arrived at the tournament there were changes," Acheampong told 3FM on Sports Ultras

"Alex Opoku couldn't turn out for the tournament and coaches had to make changes, and our most robust department became our weakest and we conceded eight goals in three matches, which is not good enough," he added.

Ghana will now have to wait at least another four years to try to qualify for the Olympic Games football competition,