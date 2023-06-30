U-23 AFCON: Former Black Meteors player Yaw Acheampong advises team ahead of Guinea clash

Former Black Meteors midfielder Yaw Acheampong has advised the current squad as they prepare for their final group match against Guinea at the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This follows the difficult situation the team find themselves in after losing 5-1 to Morocco on Tuesday. The team must win against Guinea to make it past the group stage while Guinea only need a draw or a better result to proceed.

Acheampong who won the 1992 Olympic bronze medal with the Ghana U-23 side in Barcelona has urged the players to put their defeat behind them and focus on their crucial encounter which comes off on Friday.

In his advice, he also referred to a similar incident during his playing time where they got defeated with an even worse scoreline.

“The 5-1 defeat to Morocco in our second group game reminded me of our 6-1 loss to Germany in 1993 during my playing days. It was one of those days where nothing goes well for the entire team.

"We shouldn’t let the pressure of the game affect us negatively going into the game, we must be calm," he told Max FM.

The clash against Guinea now appears to be Ghana's most important fixture as it presents a lot at stake. If Ghana win, they don't only qualify from the Group stage but put themselves in pole position to make the top three and qualify for the Olympic games in 2024 to be held in Paris.

The Black Meteors are hoping to end their long absence having last appeared in 2004 in Athens.