U-23 AFCON: Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku promises strong comeback against Guinea

Black Meteors winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has guaranteed that the team will come back stronger after losing 5-1 to Morocco at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Issahaku's message follows the team's dismal performance in the team's heavy defeat which leaves Ghana in a difficult position to qualify for the semifinals.

Salim Adams scored Ghana's consolation goal in a contest in which the North Africans were led by Richard Amir Richardson, Abdesammad Ezzalzouli, and Ismael Saibari.

Ghana have a lifeline in their third game to be played on Friday against Guinea and Issahaku has pledged for an improvement.

Ahead of the game, the Sporting Lisbon midfielder Issahaku took to Instagram to write: “It was disappointing but we still have one more game to come back”.

Fatawu Issahaku’s message to fans after the game: pic.twitter.com/1DTVJUSt9U — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 27, 2023

Ghana will only qualify for the next stage if they secure a win which would see them reach six points following their victory over Congo in their opening match.

The Black Meteors are hoping to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time since they last participated in Athens in 2004.