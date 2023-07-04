U-23 AFCON: Ghana's Emmanuel Yeboah misses out on CAF's group stage best XI

Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah failed to make the best team for the group stage of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite scoring three goals in three matches.

The 20-year-old came to Ghana's rescue by scoring two goals in Ghana's 3-2 win and scoring again in their last game which was not enough to help Ghana qualify.

Ghana exited the tournament despite a 3-2 victory against Congo in their first game, followed by a 5-1 loss to Morocco and a 1-1 tie with Guinea, guaranteeing their elimination.

This means that the Black Meteors will miss the Olympic Games once more, extending their absence to 20 years till the next event in Paris in 2024.

Unfortunately, Ghana's impressive performers did not gain recognition as Egypt and Morocco dominated the best eleven players with four players each while Mali has three.

Egypt's Hamza Hussein stands out as the top goalkeeper, having recorded three clean sheets.

Morocco's Mehdi Boukamir and Egypt's Hossam Abdelsalam as well as Mali's Fode Doucoure and Ibrahima Cisse secure seats in the defense due to their remarkable performances in the group phase.

Cheickna Diakite of Mali, Ismael Saibari of Morocco, and Egypt's captain Ibrahim Mohamed create a compact midfield combination.

An excellent offensive force comprised of Egypt's Osama Abdelhady, Morocco's Yanis Begraoui and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, and Mali's Chicken Diakite rounds out the lineup.

Morocco's coach, Issam Charai, was named Best Coach after leading his team to three victories.